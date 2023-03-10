HamberMenu
Puducherry’s budget is development-oriented, will take U.T. forward, says L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

Ms. Soundararajan was speaking to reporters in Tiruchi on Friday; in response to a question about Puducherry needing a permanent L-G, she said legislators of both the ruling and the opposition in the U.T. had appreciated her work

March 10, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Puducherry budget will take the Union Territory forward and continue its development trajectory, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, said in Tiruchi on Friday. The Union Territory’s budget is to be presented on March 13, a full budget after a gap of 12 years.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchi International Airport, Ms. Soundararajan said the Union Territory of Puducherry has been on the development path for a while, and its budget has focused on growth, which would help to take the Union Territory forward.

Responding to a criticism made by a Puducherry MLA that the Union Territory needs a “permanent Lieutenant Governor, not an in-charge,” she said legislators of both the ruling and the opposition in Puducherry had appreciated her work.

She added that criticism on social media would not stop her from coming to Tamil Nadu. 

