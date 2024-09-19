Puducherry’s annual shopping festival to start next month

This year’s shopping festival in Puducherry will be conducted for almost three months starting from the second week of October. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recently. The shopping festival will be held till Pongal. The Chief Minister has informed traders who attended the meeting of all assistance to improve the business environment.

The annual festival has started attracting people from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu and other places. The Chief Minister promised to make the festival more attractive this year. The committee that oversee the conduct of the festival would

Minister for Public Works K Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies P.R.N Thirumurugan, legislators, representatives of traders associations and officials attended the meeting.

