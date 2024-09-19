GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry’s annual shopping festival to start next month

Published - September 19, 2024 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s shopping festival in Puducherry will be conducted for almost three months starting from the second week of October. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recently. The shopping festival will be held till Pongal. The Chief Minister has informed traders who attended the meeting of all assistance to improve the business environment. 

The annual festival has started attracting people from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu and other places. The Chief Minister promised to make the festival more attractive this year. The committee that oversee the conduct of the festival would

Minister for Public Works K Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies P.R.N Thirumurugan, legislators, representatives of traders associations and officials attended the meeting.  

Published - September 19, 2024 11:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.