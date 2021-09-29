Filing of nominations for local body polls in Puducherry from tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

29 September 2021 12:39 IST

The first phase will be held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory

Filing of nominations for the first phase of local body polls will commence on Thursday.

The first phase will be held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory to elect three Chairman, 47 Councillors, 27 Village Panchayat Presidents and 178 Village Panchayat Ward Members. Polling will be held on October 21 to fill a total of 276 posts in the three enclaves.

Last date for filing of nomination papers would be on October 7 and scrutiny of the nominations would be held on October 8. Last date for withdrawal of candidature would be on October 11.

In Karaikal, voting would be held to elect the representatives for Karaikal Municipality and five commune panchayats of Kottucherry, Nedungadu, Neravy, Thirumalairanpattinam and Thirunallar. In the other enclaves elections would be held for the Municipalities alone. A total number of 2,305,02 voters would exercise their franchise in the first phase.

Local body elections in UT are held after a gap of ten years following the intervention of Supreme Court. The tenure of Muncipalities and Panchayats came to an end in 2011.

When the government dragged the conduct of polls citing various reasons, an advocate from Mahe approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the government on conducting the elections.

The SC in April, this year directed the government to complete the process in six months.