Puducherry Youth Congress opposes government move to recruit retired teachers on a contractual basis

September 16, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Youth Congress has strongly opposed the move of the government to recruit retired teachers on a contract basis, in schools in the Union Territory.

In a statement, Anandbabu Natarajan, president of the Puducherry Youth Congress said the move would adversely affect a large number of unemployed young persons, who had obtained educational qualifications as teachers and were waiting for recruitment to regular posts.

The contractual system of recruiting retired staff was not in the interest of unemployed youth, Mr. Natarajan pointed out. The Puducherry government should immediately withdraw its decision to recruit retired teachers, failing which the Youth Congress would intensify its protests.

