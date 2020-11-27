Puducherry witnesses a quick turnaround

PWD staff, NDRF and HADR teams work on a war-footing

Hours after Cyclone Nivar crossed the city, with heavy rain and fierce winds, making a landfall about 40 km north during the wee hours of Thursday, near complete normalcy was restored in Puducherry.

By Friday morning, the stagnant pools in heavily waterlogged areas like Venkata Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Indira Gandhi Square were cleared. In many of these spots, the PWD worked overnight to pump out the water.

“We were able to minimise the impact primarily due to desilting works undertaken by the PWD, in preparation for the northeast monsoon,” District Collector Purva Garg said.

As a result, barring a few traditionally waterlogged spots where the problem is mostly obsolete engineering, canals and drains could ferry stormwater off the surface and into the sea, rapidly. Power supply too has almost been completely restored in areas that faced disruption. “Almost 90% restoration was completed by Thursday night,” Ms. Garg said.

Teams from the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) unit of the Defence Forces and the National Disaster Response Force quickly moved in to help the PWD and Forest units to cut and clear fallen trees across the city.

Officials said such a quick turnaround was possible as the HADR contingent of the 110 Army corps was requisitioned early. Almost 70% of fallen trees has been removed.

Rural Puducherry, however, saw the worst impact, as a combination of rain and gale left a trail of damage to paddy and other plantations. Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Thursday that initial estimates put agricultural loss at about ₹400 crore.