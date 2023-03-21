HamberMenu
Puducherry withdrew land allotment for organ transplant centre: Union Minister 

March 21, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal to set up an institute of organ transplantation at Sedarapet could not make progress as the Puducherry administration cancelled the land allotment, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has informed the Lok Sabha.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam’s office said the Union Minister’s response came to an unstarred question about the proposal. The Union Minister said JIPMER had planned to establish the institute at Sedarapet.

In 2018, the territorial administration allotted a piece of land to JIPMER.

Later, it cancelled the allotment.

