Puducherry Assembly elections | Puducherry will witness double engine growth if BJP-led alliance is voted to power: Gadkari

PUDUCHERRY

22 March 2021 16:37 IST

The BJP is committed to Puducherry’s growth and development, the Union Minister said

BJP leader and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that Puducherry will witness double engine growth if the BJP-led alliance is elected to power in the upcoming elections in the Union Territory on April 6.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Mr. Gadkari said that the BJP will usher in real change and change the total scenario of Puducherry. “Our government (Centre) has always accorded the highest priority to Puducherry. The BJP is committed to Puducherry’s growth and development and during the last five years, the Centre has sanctioned road and infrastructure projects that were not seen during the last 50 years,” he claimed.

Mr. Gadkari said that the Centre had sanctioned road projects worth ₹20,000 crore and under Sagarmala that were under various stages of bidding and finalisation. The Centre is determined to execute the projects on time and they will usher in change and transform the socio-economic scenario of the UT, he said.

Referring to former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s statement that Puducherry would be merged with Tamil Nadu if the NDA was voted to power in the UT, he said that it was a false allegation. When a leader has lost hope he will try to confuse the people and this is what is happening here, he contended.

Replying to a question on a demand for Statehood for Puducherry, Mr. Gadkari said that the Centre will definitely think about it. The new government will take the alliance partners into confidence and take a call, he added.