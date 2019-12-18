Puducherry will never implement CAA: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday asserted that the government will never implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Union Territory even if the Centre dismissed his government.

Addressing a protest rally organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (South wing), an alliance partner of the Congress here, Mr. Narayanasamy said that the CAA is a clear attempt to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion.

The basic sources of livelihood of the people would be under threat because of the injurious Act, the Centre has brought in.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had brought the Act with an evil design of pursuing the Hindutva policy. People in the country would not accept this, he said.

The Puducherry government would never implement this law even if the Centre dismissed the government here, he said.

DMK Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Tiruchi Siva who addressed the protest rally said that several States across the country were on the boil as widespread protest against the ‘black Act’ was picking up fast. He said that the NDA had been earning the ‘distinction of bringing in several Black Acts on several issues’.

He expressed concern over the AIADMK extending support to the Act. S. P. Sivakumar, convenor of DMK (South), also spoke.