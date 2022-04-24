Puducherry will be made a model Union Territory, says Amit Shah

Centre will provide all assistance, says Union Home Minister

Promising all assistance for the development of the Union Territory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Centre would help it become the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism hub) of the country.

“As promised by the Prime Minister during his election campaign, the Centre will make this Union Territory the BEST under the leadership of N. Rangasamy and A. Namassivayam. Puducherry will be made a model Union Territory. We will provide all assistance towards its development,” he said after inaugurating tourism projects and laying the foundation for civic projects under the National Smart Cities Mission.

The Union Territory had benefited immensely from the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. Around six lakh people were getting cash benefits under it, he said. Mr. Shah inaugurated Franco Tamil Village, constructed at a cost of ₹6.07 crore, and the old warehouse, renovated at a cost of ₹17. 64 crore.

He also laid the foundation for the redevelopment of the bus stand on Marimalai Adigal Salai; the construction of an inter-State bus terminus on East Coast Road and of 216 tenements at Kumaragurupallam; the beautification of Grand Canal; improvements to the Botanical Garden; and the laying of a bypass road from Natesan Nagar to Arumparthapuram.

The Home Minister handed over appointment orders to newly recruited constables. After the government programme, he visited the BJP office and held a closed-door meeting with the officer-bearers and the legislators.

Earlier in the day, he was received at the airport by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, BJP president V. Saminathan and party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana.

He left for Chennai by 5.15 p.m. in a helicopter.