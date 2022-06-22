Puducherry Waqf Board constituted

Official order issued on June 21

After a gap of seven years, the government has constituted the Waqf Board for Puducherry.

Under Secretary to Government (Waqf) A. Sivasankaran, in an order issued on June 21, said the board would consist of five members, and they would hold office for a period of five years from the date of issuance of the notification.

The members are A.M.H. Nazeen (DMK legislator from Karaikal, South), A. Syed Ahamed Mohideen (advocate), T. Mohamed Jahir Hussain (nominated by the Madras High Court), Muhammed Fazeela Fathima (social activist) and V.P. Abdul Rahman (scholar in Islamic Theology).