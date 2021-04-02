Scholar gets prestigious French award

PUDUCHERRY

02 April 2021 00:47 IST

Kichenamourthy served as HoD in Pondicherry University

R. Kichenamourthy, former Head of the Department of French and UGC Emeritus Fellow, Pondicherry University, was presented the prestigious ‘Commandeur dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques’, the oldest French civilian honour, at the recent Francophonie Week celebrations.

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barré presented the award to Dr. Kichenamourthy in honour of his meritorious service in the field of French education and translation in India.

The title is awarded by the Ministry of National Education, Government of France.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Kichenamourthy had earlier served in four government colleges in Pondicherry before joining Pondicherry University, where he headed the French department for about 17 years.

As a translator, he has to his credit 11 books translated from French to Tamil and four translated from Tamil to French. One of his translations from French, The Life of an Unknown Man by Andrei Makine, published as Mun Pin Theriyaadha Oruvan in Tamil by Kalachuvadu publications, won the prestigious Romain Rolland Prize, awarded every year by the French government to the best translation of a French work into an Indian language.

According to a press note from the university, the ‘Commandeur Award’ is two grades above the well-known ‘Chevalier Award’, followed by ‘Officier Award’, which he was conferred with in 2005 and 2010.