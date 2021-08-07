Puducherry UT records one COVID-19 death and 102 new cases

The test positivity in the Union Territory now stands at 1.85 %, datat released by the Health Department shows

The Union Territory has registered one COVID-19 death and 102 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m.

A 35-year-old person with no co-morbidities succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute.

The 102 new cases were detected while screening a total of 5,521 people in the UT. Of the total 102 new cases, 69 were detected in Puducherry region, 24 in Mahe and the remaining 9 in Karaikal. Test positivity now stands at 1.85 %.

With new admissions, there are 882 active cases in the territory. As many as 176 people are under treatment at various government hospitals and 706 under home isolation, data released by the Health Department revealed.

As on Saturday, 7,31,370 people have been vaccinated in the UT, data revealed.