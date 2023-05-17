ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry unit of AIADMK criticises Excise Department for failing to curb manufacture of illicit liquor

May 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK had warned the government on the transportation of rectified spirit to Puducherry for brewing illicit liquor.  The Excise Department had been undertaking raids and arrests only for ‘publicity sake’, says party secretary A.Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Puducherry unit has criticised the Excise Department for failing to prevent the manufacture of illicit liquor in Puducherry . 

Addressing a press conference, party’s territorial secretary A. Anbalagan on Wednesday said the AIADMK had warned the government on the transportation of rectified spirit to Puducherry for brewing illicit liquor.  The Excise Department had been undertaking raids and arrests only for ‘publicity sake’, he alleged. 

“Now, a DMK functionary from Villianur has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with Sunday’s liquor tragedy in the neighbouring State. We have been complaining about spirit being brought to Puducherry in large quantity for manufacturing illicit liquor. The Excise Department has been ineffective and conducting searches for public consumption only,” he said. 

The functionary is considered close to a senior DMK leader in Puducherry, he alleged. According to him, Ministers and legislators in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are responsible for the death of 22 persons in the twin liquor tragedies in Tamil Nadu. 

