Puducherry

Puducherry unit BJP president’s car damaged

BJP;s Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan. File photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 28, 2022 20:20 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 08:54 IST

The windshield of the car belonging to BJP president V. Saminathan was found damaged on Thursday near Koodapakkam.

In a complaint to the Villianur police, Mr. Saminathan said he went to Koodapakkam to attend the birthday celebration of party secretary Jayakumar. On his return from a temple next to Mr. Jayakumar’s house, he found the windshield broken. The damage, he claimed, was the result of stone pelting. A case has been registered and further investigation was on, police said.

