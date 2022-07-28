Puducherry unit BJP president’s car damaged
The windshield of the car belonging to BJP president V. Saminathan was found damaged on Thursday near Koodapakkam.
In a complaint to the Villianur police, Mr. Saminathan said he went to Koodapakkam to attend the birthday celebration of party secretary Jayakumar. On his return from a temple next to Mr. Jayakumar’s house, he found the windshield broken. The damage, he claimed, was the result of stone pelting. A case has been registered and further investigation was on, police said.
