Puducherry Union Territory reports first case of COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

17 March 2020 17:15 IST

A 68 -year-old woman in the enclave of Mahe has tested positive for the virus.

The Union Territory on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 with a 68 -year-old woman in the enclave of Mahe testing positive for the virus.

The patient had been under observation at the Government General Hospital, Mahe, since her return from Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. After her arrival at the Calicut airport on March 13, she reported to Mahe GH for a mandatory check-up. As she was asymptomatic, doctors advised her to be quarantined at home, said a senior doctor at the GH.

Advertising

Advertising

On the same day evening, the woman developed uneasiness and was taken to the Government Beach Hospital Calicut. But she returned on her own to GH Mahe, the doctor said.

Throat swab samples were sent to Calicut Medical College and National Institute of Virology, Kerala unit at Alappuzha on the same day for testing.

“We got the results today. She has tested positive. But as the tests were conducted in Kerala, an official announcement will be made by the designated officer in that State,” S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services told The Hindu.