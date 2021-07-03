Puducherry Union Territory records 147 new COVID-19 cases

While the test positivity rate now stands at 1.91%, the recovery rate is also 1.91%

The Puducherry Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 147 new cases. A 54-year-old person succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute.

Of the 147 persons who tested positive for the virus while screening 7,708 people during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, 103 are from Puducherry region and the remaining in the enclaves, data released by the Health Department said.

While the test positivity rate now stood at 1.91% , the recovery rate is also 1.91%. The overall tally is 1,760 deaths, 2,107 active cases, a cumulative total of 1,17,787 cases and 1,13,920 patients treated and discharged.

The department said as many as 5,12,428 persons were vaccinated for the virus in the UT. In the coming days more special camps are going to be organised, said an official.