Puducherry turf war: Supreme Court to hear Kiran Bedi’s plea for clarity on issue of control over bureaucrats

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to urgently hear a plea by Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi for clarity on the issue of control over bureaucrats in the wake of a turf war between the L-G's office and the Chief Minister in the Union Territory.

A Vacation Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi agreed to hear the petition on Thursday.

Earlier on May 10, the apex court had issued notice on a plea by the Administrator, Union Territory of Puducherry, to stay a Madras High Court decision which curbed the Lieutenant-Governor's (L-G) powers to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory, especially when an elected government was in place.

The Bench had then issued a notice to the various respondents in the appeal, including the State government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had recently told the apex court that governance came to a standstill after the High Court decision in April held ‘incessant’ interference from the L-G would amount to running a “parallel government”.

“The Central government as well as the Administrator [term used in the Constitution to refer to the L-G] should be true to the concept of democratic principles. Otherwise, the constitutional scheme of the country of being democratic and republic would be defeated,” the High Court had said.

The 150-page judgement distinguished the significant differences in the powers conferred on the legislatures of Puducherry and Delhi under Articles 239A and 239AA of the Constitution.

Unlike Article 239AA, which imposes several restrictions on the legislature of Delhi, no such restrictions had been imposed explicitly on Puducherry under Article 239A, the High Court held. “The above Article symbolises the supremacy of the Legislature above the Administrator in case of the Union Territory of Puducherry.”

The judgement had held that government secretaries of the Puducherry administration were required to report to the Council of Ministers headed by the Chief Minister on all official matters.

The High Court had also disapproved of the alleged practice of government officials being part of social media groups through which the L-G was issuing instructions to them for redressal of public grievances, and reminded them that as per rules, they were bound to use only authorised medium of communication when it came to issues related to administration.

The judgement was delivered while allowing a petition filed by Congress MLA K. Lakshminarayanan in 2017, and quashing two clarifications issued by the Union Home Ministry that year with regard to the powers of the L-G. It held that those communications had been issued without reference to the constitutional provisions and other laws.

The High Court had dealt with the provisions of Rules of Business of the Government of Pondicherry, of 1963, the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 1978, the Government of Puducherry (Custody of Public Money) Rules, 2006, the Government of Puducherry Accounting Rules, 2006, and the periodical orders issued by the Centre.