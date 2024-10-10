GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry Transport Department warns against renting out of two-wheelers

Published - October 10, 2024 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Transport Department has warned against renting of two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and private vehicles as a commercial transport mode for the commute of passengers and tourists.

In a statement, Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar has called such transport service not in adherence with the State Transport policy and in violation of Motor Vehicle Rules. In addition, such vehicles rented by outsiders and tourists without a valid driving licence are likely to meet with accidents, he said.

Hence, owners of two-wheelers, autorickshaws and private vehicles who were using their vehicles for commercial transport mode should immediately stop the practice. They could rent their vehicles only after obtaining proper permit and licence from the Transport Department.

The Transport Department has started cracking down on such vehicles. The vehicles will be seized and action would be initiated against the owners under the relevant rules, he added.

