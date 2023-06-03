Puducherry Transport department inspects buses of educational institutions ahead of reopening of schools, colleges

June 03, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The PuducherryTransport Department on Saturday started an inspection of all vehicles owned by educational institutions in Puducherry, to ascertain their fitness before the commencement of this year’s academic session.

On day one of the inspection, a team of officials led by Transport Commissioner A. S Sivakumar checked 281 vehicles, of the total 982 school/college buses plying in Puducherry, at a special camp held at Mettupalayam Truck Terminal. The officials checked the fitness of the vehicles, working experience of drivers and the maintenance of vehicle records.

Mr Sivakumar told The Hindu that stickers have been affixed on 161 vehicles as they were found to have complied with all road safety norms. Around 120 vehicles have been asked to re-appear for inspection after installing vehicle tracking devices, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles were checked mainly to ascertain whether they have adhered to the Supreme Court guidelines on road safety. Though installation of vehicle tracking equipment is not in the guidelines mandated by the SC, the Transport Department is using this opportunity to fix GPS devices on these vehicles. Installation of the device would help the Department to track movement of the vehicles, he said. The 161 vehicles which were given clearance on Saturday have already installed this equipment and are connected to the control room of the department.

The inspection will continue on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.