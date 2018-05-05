Puducherry too follows in T.N. footsteps on NEET

After the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that financial support would be given to students taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) outside the State, Puducherry too made some offer to its students.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday that the government will provide financial assistance to the tune of ₹1,500 to students who are writing NEET outside Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the amount would be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The students could get the amount after writing the examination by submitting the prescribed application form along with the copies of hall ticket, ration card, Aadhaar card, savings bank account book and travel tickets at the Directorate of School Education, he said.

He appealed to the students to inform the Centralised Admission Committee before writing the examination from next year, he said.

The government continued to nurture the belief that the NEET was against the interest of students residing in UT and Tamil Nadu. However, there was no point in opposing the examination after the Supreme Court rejected the government’s plea, the Chief Minister said.

On the stand-off with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, the Chief Minister said he had apprised the Union Home Minister about her style of functioning.

The Chief Minister said he had written 11 letters to Ms. Bedi raising objection to her style of functioning. But she continued to intervene in day-to-day governance, he said.

On the illegal sand mining, Mr. Narayanasamy said the inquiry would bring out all the facts. The government suspended a deputy tehsildar for his connivance with the sand mafia, he said.

He said the ATM fraud case was also progressing fast. Five persons had already been arrested and the police suspected the involvement of even foreign nationals, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan was also present at the press conference.