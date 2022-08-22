Puducherry Budget: Government to revamp power distribution network

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on August 22 unveiled in the Assembly, a set of measures, including establishment of new 33/11 KV sub-stations in Puducherry and Karaikal and launch of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) based system in the capital, to ramp up the power distribution network in the Union Territory.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Mr. Rangasamy said that in order to conduct the statutory inspections effectively, a separate Electrical Inspectorate (Licensing Board) for the Union Territory of Puducherry will start functioning in the current financial year.

It was proposed to implement Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the Union Territory in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to all consumers. Under RDSS, it is proposed to provide 4.06 lakh smart pre-paid energy metres at an estimated cost of ₹282 crore to all the existing consumers through M/S. Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited (PFCCL) under TOTEX model.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to reform Tamil Nadu’s ailing power sector

Further, to strengthen the existing distribution system networks in the Union Territory, a project at a cost of ₹276 crore by way of various system improvement works such as loss reduction at a cost of ₹156 crore and modernisation works at a cost of ₹120 crore will be undertaken.

Accordingly, replacement of old conductors, distribution transformers, conversion of overhead lines into underground cable system, provision of aerial bunched cables, HV distribution system, provision of capacitor banks at various substations and augmentation of power transformer capacity including renovation and modernisation of substations are proposed.

The OPGW-based reliable communication and data acquisition system will be initiated in the existing seven 110/22 KV sub-stations in Puducherry and all the 18 110 KV Sub-stations in outlying regions. The sanctioned project cost of ₹7.38 crore will be met out in the pattern of assistance of 50:50. s

In addition, it is proposed to establish new 110/22 KV gas insulated sub-station with 2 x 25 MVA power transformers at Lawspet in Puducherry under Smart City Mission Project at a project cost of ₹28.70 crore.

To augment the existing capacity of power transformers with 25 MVA power transformers at Villianur, Kalapet, Korkadu, Thirubuvanai and Thethampakkam sub-stations at a total project cost of ₹29.92 crore will be carried out.

Further, it is proposed to lay 110 KV underground cable from Vengatta Nagar 110/22-11 KV sub-station to proposed JIPMER Gas Insulated sub-station at a total project cost of ₹21.64 crore, the Chief Minister said.

The acquisition of land will be made for establishment of new 110/22 KV gas-insulated sub-station with 2 x 25 MVA and power transformers at Lawspet sub station and Thavalakuppam sub station in Puducherry.

Under capital schemes, around ₹25 crore is provided to execute various works such as energisation and enhancement of 50 new distribution transformers of various ratings, erection of 15KM of HT lines and 50KM of LT Lines and to strengthen 5KM of existing HT lines and 15KM of existing LT lines. It would also extend to 10 HT industrial services, 50 LT industrial services, 40 agricultural pump sets, 12,000 domestic services, 1,700 commercial services and 250 new street lights.

It is proposed to lay 5KM of HT and LT Under Ground Cables and to convert 50 LT over head services into Under Ground Cable System. Besides, 10,000 defective/stuck up Electro Mechanical Meters are proposed to be converted into Electro Static Metres.

As per the directions of Government of India, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Electricity Department, Puducherry, has been designated as the Nodal Agency for the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) for the Union Territory. The scheme involves setting up ten charging stations in Puducherry Municipality and Oulgaret Municipality.

In another important decision, the street lights and high mast lights which have already been fitted by the PWD, LAD, PADCO and Tourism Department will hereafter be maintained by the Electricity Department. “A sum of ₹1,697.33 crore has been allocated to the Department for operation and maintenance of street lights and high mast lights this year,” the Chief Minister said.