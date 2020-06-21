Puducherry to reimpose curbs from tomorrow

Restrictions on the timings of shops and hotels will be reimposed for ten days from Tuesday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who chaired a Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority meeting on COVID-19 related activities, said shops and petrol pumps can be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hotels will be allowed to serve food on their premises on the basis of norms during this period and can only provide takeaways till 9 p.m. Milk booths will function from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fine for not wearing a mask has been doubled to ₹200.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister A. Namassivayam, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakkannan, Rajya Sabha MP N. Gokulakrishnan, Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, DGP Balai Srivastava and Collector T. Arun.