Puducherry to raise ₹125 crore from open market

The Puducherry government has decided to sell six-year dated securities in the form of stock to the public, by auction, for an aggregate amount of ₹125 crore.

Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000 thereafter, Development Commissioner and Finance Secretary Prashant Goyal said in a communication.

The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort) on December 14.

Interested persons, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, provident fund trusts, regional rural banks and co-operative banks could submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all their constituents in electronic format. The bids can be submitted on the Reserve Bank of India, Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available on the website www.rbi.org.in from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on December 14.

The government stock will bear interest at the rate determined by the RBI at the auction. Interest will be paid on June 15 and December 15 of every financial year until repayment, the communication said.