Puducherry to procure 75 e-buses under PM e-bus scheme

The Puducherry government is planning to procure 75 more electric buses under the PM e-bus scheme.

Official sources said the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), had aggregated the demand from cities shortlisted under the scheme in January this year.

States including Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, Gujarat and Meghalaya and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir have been selected in the first phase. As many as 3,800 buses will be rolled out in the first phase and Puducherry is eligible for 100 e-buses.

Puducherry has been qualified in the list of States and UTs selected in the first phase and the Government has planned to introduce e-buses under the PM e-bus scheme.

With the U.T. waiting for the delivery of its first tranche of electric buses being procured under the Smart City scheme, the Transport Department has submitted a demand for 75 electric buses to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

A Detailed Project Report has been submitted to the Union Government. The initiative is aimed at promoting clean and sustainable public transportation through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in urban centres across India.

According to an official, “Puducherry plans to run 50 buses on inter-city routes and the remaining on mofussil routes. Of the 75 AC buses, 50 will be 12-metres long and will be deployed on inter-city routes while the rest (9-metres long) will be deployed within urban areas.”

The official added, “States or cities will be responsible for running the bus services and making payments to the bus operators. The Central government will support these bus operations by providing subsidies to the extent specified in the scheme.”

Under the scheme, the government will provide ₹24 and ₹22 per km per bus deployed on inter-city routes and urban areas respectively to the administration and the remaining amount will be borne by the U.T.

For cities in the first segment, depot infrastructure will also be developed or upgraded to support the new e-buses, including the creation of behind-the-meter power infrastructure like substations. For those in the second segment, initiatives will focus on bus priority, infrastructure, multimodal interchange facilities, automated fare collection systems, and charging infrastructure.

A Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) will also be put in place by the Centre to protect e-bus suppliers and help in adoption of electric vehicles. PSM will ensure that e-bus suppliers are paid for their vehicles in the event of improper upkeep of vehicles, inefficiencies in fare collection and poor health of State Transport Utilities.