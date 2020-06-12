Puducherry to procure 10,000 more RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 testing

With the number of novel coronavirus cases rising in the Union Territory, the Health Department has proposed to procure 10,000 more RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing kits to ramp up testing in all the four regions, particularly in Puducherry.

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao told The Hindu that the government had already bought 7,000 testing kits. Along with RT-PCR supplies, the department also proposed to procure VTM (viral transport medium) kits, RBN extraction kits and RT-PCR accessories.

“We will be soon placing the orders as we have to ramp up testing to arrest the spread of virus. Otherwise, we have sufficient stock of medical equipment and beds to deal with any contingency,” he added.

Of the 104 ventilators ordered, the government had already received 73 of them and distributed them among COVID-19 designated hospitals in all the four regions. The department has stocked up on 7,000 PPE kits, 7,07,600 triple-layer masks, 1,26,090 coveralls, 2, 78,090 N-95 masks and 2, 52,180 gloves.

“Of the N-95 masks ordered, we have received 53,300 so far. We will be getting the remaining masks at the earliest,” the Minister said.

As far as bed capacity was concerned, the Minister said the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, which is the designated COVID-19 treatment centre for Puducherry region, alone had 750 beds.

As of now, 148 beds in the third floor have been set aside for treatment/ observation and along with 39 Intensive Care Unit beds. Around 40 patients are currently under treatment at the medical college, he said.

“So, we have enough bed strength at our designated hospital itself. Only a few departments are functioning and in case of emergency the entire hospital can be utilised. But our priority is to reduce the number of cases,” the Minister said.

Apart from the designated hospital, there are as many as 1,978 beds at JIPMER while beds at the Government Hospital for Chest Disease, ESI hospital, Gorimedu, CHC, Karikalampakkam and Mannadipet together are around 300.

“I have not counted the beds available at GH and maternity hospital because they have to be spared for treating other patients,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the government had directed six private medical colleges to set aside 20 per cent of their beds to treat COVID-19 patients. The private medical colleges have around 6,000 beds, he said adding that in case of any contingency the entire facility could be acquired for treatment.