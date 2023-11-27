Puducherry to have open air auditorium soon

November 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry will soon have an open air auditorium with facility to house around 3,000 people. The government will direct the Tourism Department to complete the civil works, pertaining to tourism projects initiated at the Old Port Complex near the Beach Road, by December 15.

After carrying out an inspection of works to establish the open air auditorium and two convention centres at the Old Port Complex, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has directed the Tourism Department to complete the remaining works by December 15.

Directing the officials to expedite the civil works, the Chief Minister said both the facilities should be ready to host events by January 1.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who was also present during the inspection, said the Chief Minister has directed the Tourism Department to initiate tendering process to select an agency for operation and maintenance on design, build, finance, operation and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The private player would be selected through open tender, a release from the minister’s office said.

“More than 90% of the work has been completed. Remaining will be completed in the next three weeks so that events could be hosted at the venue on a revenue sharing basis. As directed by the Chief Minister, the department will initiate the process for tendering to allot the space on DBFOT basis,” he said.

The Port Department will be utilising a portion of the Old Port Complex to set up infrastructure for cruise operation, an official added.

