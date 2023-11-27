HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry to have open air auditorium soon

November 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The government has set December 15 as deadline for the completion of the open-air auditorium at Old Port Complex in Puducherry.

The government has set December 15 as deadline for the completion of the open-air auditorium at Old Port Complex in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S. S. KUMAR

Puducherry will soon have an open air auditorium with facility to house around 3,000 people. The government will direct the Tourism Department to complete the civil works, pertaining to tourism projects initiated at the Old Port Complex near the Beach Road, by December 15.

After carrying out an inspection of works to establish the open air auditorium and two convention centres at the Old Port Complex, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has directed the Tourism Department to complete the remaining works by December 15.

Directing the officials to expedite the civil works, the Chief Minister said both the facilities should be ready to host events by January 1.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who was also present during the inspection, said the Chief Minister has directed the Tourism Department to initiate tendering process to select an agency for operation and maintenance on design, build, finance, operation and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The private player would be selected through open tender, a release from the minister’s office said.

“More than 90% of the work has been completed. Remaining will be completed in the next three weeks so that events could be hosted at the venue on a revenue sharing basis. As directed by the Chief Minister, the department will initiate the process for tendering to allot the space on DBFOT basis,” he said.

The Port Department will be utilising a portion of the Old Port Complex to set up infrastructure for cruise operation, an official added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.