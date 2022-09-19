Puducherry to get special court for POCSO cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the proposal, said official sources

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 19, 2022 12:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry will soon get a Fast Track Special Court for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to official sources, the proposal for establishment of a Special Court had been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read
Demand for more POCSO special courts in T.N. to clear pendency

“The request for establishment of one exclusive POCSO court in the Union Territory of Puducherry was approved under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Courts (FTSC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The FTSCs are set up for one year initially and the scheme does not intend to create any permanent infrastructure. The court will be made functional in suitable premises,” an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The FTSC in Puducherry will have one Judicial Officer and seven staff members. The FTSC will exclusively handle pending cases of sexual abuse, booked under the POCSO Act, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice
justice and rights
judiciary (system of justice)
court administration
Puducherry
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app