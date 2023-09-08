Puducherry to get sewer cleaning machines

September 08, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government will soon be deploying automated sewer cleaning machines to clean sewers and eradicate manual scavenging in urban areas in Puducherry.

The National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSFKDC) has given “in-principle” approval to the Public Works Department (PWD) to extend loan at four per cent interest for procuring mechanised sewer cleaning machines under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana (SUY) scheme.

Official sources said the PWD will be entering into a Memorandum of Agreement with NSKFDC for procurement of mechanised sewer cleaning machines and equipment. The Puducherry government will be procuring the machines through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) system.

The move comes close on the heels of a review meeting on the implementation of SUY, an initiative to make the sewer cleaning operators as entrepreneurs through NSDKFC under Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0. The meeting discussed on the need to eliminate manual scavenging of septic tanks and sewer lines and the use of special equipment for mechanised cleaning of sewers.

The proposed equipment includes vehicle mounted crawler type sewer inspection cameras, vehicle mounted jetting cum Grab and Rodding machine, power bucket sewer cleaning machines, sewer croc or equivalent (hydraulic cutters) rotomatic sewer croc nozzle to suit the existing suction-cum-jetting machines.

The machinery will ensure visual inspection of sewer lines for identification of the exact location of blockage, cleaning of sewer lines for jetting, grabbing and rodding, cleaning of manholes and for cutting of roots in sewer lines.

According to a PWD official, “The city’s drainage pipelines span over 44,000 metres and were laid 35 to 40 years ago. The rapid rise in population coupled with urbanisation had exposed the inadequacies in the drainage network resulting in blockages. About 46 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of sewage is generated in Puducherry.”

D. Manikandan, PWD Secretary, said, “The machines and equipment will adhere to the latest mechanised system to enhance cleaning of sewerage and elimination of manual scavenging. The PWD is procuring different types of sewer-cleaning machines and based on the width of the road, the machines will be deployed. The PWD will also be training its operators on the operation of the machines.”

He added, “These machines will ensure expeditious response for clearing the blocks in drainage pipes, especially during emergency situations arising out of floods. The machines using a jet of water cleans the pipes even if they are locked in clusters. As the machine also has a suction pump attached to it, waste which blocks free flow of sewerage can be sucked in and removed without trace.”