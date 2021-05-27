Puducherry to get DRDO’s COVID-19 drug in a week or two: L-G

PUDUCHERRY

27 May 2021 01:17 IST

The drug helps COVID-19 patients get over dependence on supplemental oxygen support

Soon, doctors treating COVID-19 patients in Puducherry will have a new drug in their armamentarium — the 2DG or deoxy-D-glucose, indigenously and jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who returned from Telangana late on Tuesday with a few samples of the drug, said 2DG is expected to be made available in Puducherry in a week or two when nation-wide distribution begins.

The newly-developed drug helps COVID-19 patients improve symptomatically and get over dependence on supplemental medical oxygen support, said Ms. Soundararajan, a physician herself. In fact, the drug, which is administered over a ten-day regimen, can get a patient off oxygen support in a span of four days.

The Lt. Governor said she had held a video-conference with the pharmaceutical company to place a request for distribution of stock to the Union Territory. She has also appealed to manufacturers of the Sputnick vaccine in India to set up a production facility in Puducherry, with the jobs created for local youth an added advantage.

She also handed over boxes of masks, face shields, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators and disinfectants donated by various charities in Hyderabad to Health Secretary T. Arun.

Later, at a function hosted at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday, the Lt. Governor received cash and material donations from various institutions and individuals.

Lenovo India, under the aegis of CII, donated 10 oxygen concentrators and 150 pulse oximeters, Easorn Pharma, a Puducherry-based business firm, donated medical supplies, including sanitisers, masks, hand gloves and face shields.

The Trust for Youth and Child Leadership, an NGO in Puducherry, handed over a cheque for ₹1.2 lakh for the Uyir Katru, the Covid Fundraiser scheme.

Shyam Prasanna, a Class 5 student of Jawahar Vidyalaya also donated ₹2,773 towards Uyir Katru.

The Lt. Governor received the funds and consignments in the presence of Mr. Arun, and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari, Secretary to Lt. Governor, G. Sriramalu, Director, State Health Mission and senior officers and CII representatives.

Ms. Soundararajan also launched ‘Pahirvoma’ a tele counselling facility to provide psycho-social help to people in the wake of the pandemic. This is an initiative of Covid War Room with Department of Social work, Pondicherry University. People may avail psycho-social support by dialling 0413-2262547. The support system will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.