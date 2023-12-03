Puducherry to deploy machines to clean sewers; signs pact with NSKFDC

December 03, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a bid to tackle the menace of manual scavenging, the Puducherry Government will soon be introducing machines to clean sewer holes and drains.

The Government will be entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) soon for procuring mechanised sewer cleaning machines under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana (SUY) scheme. The Puducherry Government will be procuring the machines through the Government e-marketplace system (GEM) portal.

Data available with the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis shows that there have been nine sewer and septic tank related deaths in Puducherry between 1993 and March 2023.

According to an official, “The city’s drainage pipelines span over 44,000 metres and were laid 35 to 40 years ago. The rapid rise in population coupled with urbanisation had exposed the inadequacies in the drainage network resulting in blockages. About 46 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of sewage is generated in Puducherry.”

The proposed equipment includes vehicle mounted crawler type sewer inspection cameras, vehicle-mounted jetting cum grab and rodding machines, power bucket sewer cleaning machines, sewer croc or equivalent (hydraulic cutters) rotomatic sewer croc nozzle to suit the existing suction-cum-jetting machines.

The machinery will ensure visual inspection of sewer lines for identification of the exact location of blockage, cleaning of sewer lines for jetting, grabbing and rodding, cleaning of manholes and for cutting of roots in sewer lines.

The machinery can clean the manholes of up to 30 feet depth. Based on its performance in Puducherry urban limits, it will be introduced in other zones too.

According to D. Manikandan, PWD Secretary, “The machines and equipment will adhere to the latest mechanised system to enhance cleaning of sewerage and elimination of manual scavenging. The PWD is procuring different types of sewer-cleaning machines and based on the width of the road, the machines will be deployed. The PWD will also be training its operators on the operation of the machines.”

A roadmap is being prepared for mechanised cleaning of sewers so that all sanitation work is performed by skilled workers and no sanitation workers come in direct contact with human faecal matter . The PWD is also coming up with a waste water management policy, aimed not only at the treatment but also its utilisation. As part of the policy, the PWD would be closing all open drains and shifting to underground drainage in the city, Mr. Manikandan added.

According to official sources, In Puducherry, around 30 to 40 % of urban areas have underground drainage (UGD) facilities while no UGD facility has been provided in Karaikal. A consultant has been appointed to study sewage management in the city.

The Government has planned to set up underground drainage lines covering all areas in the city. The policy has also proposed making the reuse of treated water mandatory for all government offices.