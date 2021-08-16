‘Puducherry to come under CCTV cover’

Orderly display: Traffic police personnel marching during the Independence Day parade on Sunday.

PUDUCHERRY

16 August 2021 01:36 IST

Surveillance cameras will be installed under the Smart City Project, says Chief Minister

The entire Puducherry town would come under the surveillance of closed circuit television cameras at a cost of ₹60 crore under the Smart City Project, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Sunday.

Delivering his Independence Day address after unfurling the national flag at Gandhi Thidal, he said as part of the efforts to improve law and order and maintain peace, the government has decided to install CCTV cameras across the town.

Cameras would be installed with smart poles fitted with Wi-Fi facility, electric vehicle charger, air quality monitoring equipment, facility for emergency phone calls and electric lights. A control room would be set up on the premises of the Anglo French Textiles to monitor the camera footage. The control room would be manned by around 100 personnel belonging to the departments of police, traffic, local administration, public works and transport, the Chief Minister said.

Listing out the priorities of his government, the Chief Minister said the process to fill around 10,000 vacancies in various departments had been expedited. Steps were being taken to reopen the AFT mill with private partnership. The dues of mill workers would also be paid.

In the current financial year, work to provide multi-level car parking project at the Old Jail Complex and Old Port would be taken up. The government would open the newly constructed Kamaraj Manimandapam very shortly, he added. He also conveyed the government decision to increase monthly pension for physically challenged and fishermen by ₹500.

Stating the intention of his government to increase the livelihood means of farmers, he said the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited (Ponlait) has entered into an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to increase the capacity of the ice cream producing plant from 10,000 litres per day to 20,000 litres per day. The project would cost around ₹12. 95 crore, of which ₹10.36 crore would be an interest bearing term loan from NDDB and the balance would be the share of Ponlait.

He also said water quality monitoring buoy had been deployed in the Puducherry coast last month by the National Centre for Coastal Research, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The buoy would assess quality of coastal water on a real time basis. The data collected would be helpful for policy makers, environmentalists and the fishing community.

On his arrival for Independence Day celebrations, the Chief Minister was given a guard of honour by the territorial police. The venue for the celebrations was shifted this year from the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex to Gandhi Thidal for better crowd management due to COVID-19. Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Speaker R. Selvam, legislators and senior officials attended the function.

The Independence Day celebrations at Mahe was presided over by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, in Karaikal by Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga and in Yanam by Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar.