Puducherry Thinkers’ Forum to promote 100% voting in Puducherry

The Puducherry Thinkers’ Forum plans to reach out to the electorate through cultural events to promote 100% voting in the April 6 Assembly elections.
A meeting hosted by the Forum on Sunday said it would approach the Election Commission for permission to organise voter education programmes through poetry, painting and other cultural events.
The forum also appealed to authorities to open the Promenade Beach fully to the public and to renovate heritage structures such as the Calve College and Old Lighthouse.
While welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation for the Villupuram-Puducherry-Karaikal-Nagapattinam Highway, the forum also sought the introduction of the East Coast Road railway line connectivity, office-bearers K. Selvam and Shanmugakarthik said.
A poetry competition to mark the death centenary of ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiar, titled ‘Bharathi’s Tamil’ was moderated by the poets Bairavi, Saraswathi Vaithianatan and Kowsalya Devi.
Nearly 25 poets participated. K.S. Ramanathan, science educator, gave a talk on science as an ally of nature. S. Aadhavan, social worker, shared his experiences on with world wide youth camps.
Prizes were also distributed to winners of the poetry competitions held by Kavithottam Kavignarkal Kuzhu on the occasion.
