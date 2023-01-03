Puducherry: The ups and downs of 2022

January 03, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

In 2022, during the recovery from the COVID-19 disruption, the city bore witness to several events spanning from politics, the civic sphere to culture and heritage. The events, in return, transpired to some high points while a few hit low trough. Here’s a quick recap of the year passed by.

The Statehood conundrum

The issue of Statehood for the Union Territory has once again started dominating the political discourse in the city. The year 2022 drew to a close with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy becoming more vocal in expressing displeasure over running an administration with less powers to implement his agenda for governance.

After the National Democratic Alliance government came to power in 2021, there were occasions of bickering between its two main constituents: Chief Minister’s All India N R Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, on several issues including the post of Deputy Chief Minister, portfolio allocation and appointment of nominated legislators by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Even with the internal differences, both parties tried to maintain a coalition dharma of not attacking one another. But things slowly started to change after the government had to wait inordinately for MHA sanction to present the full budget in August.

Things came to a standstill when Speaker R. Selvam had to adjourn the Assembly sine die after the government failed to get timely MHA approval for presenting a full budget. Most interestingly, the Chief Minister had rushed to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister, two days before convening the session.

And finally, the Budget was presented with a reduced outlay of ₹9,924 crore during end of August. The government had sought sanction for an outlay of ₹11,000 crore for the fiscal year.

CM’s displeasure

Even in the days preceding the Budget, the CM started making his displeasure public on the administrative difficulties he faces in sourcing fund and speedy implementation of schemes due to the present administrative apparatus of the UT.

The CM went on to state at a recent meeting in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy that it would be difficult to implement infrastructure projects with no powers to decide on land rights. Flagging the compulsion to wait for clearance from the Centre to execute projects, the CM maintained that Statehood was the only solution to restore the rights of an elected government in the U.T.

The Opposition was quick to seize the opportunity by upping the ante on Statehood with Congress leaders like former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, challenging Mr. Rangasamy to openly fight for the Statehood. Both the leaders, making it public, to extend support to the CM on the Statehood issue in case he was willing to hit the streets on the same issue.

In fact, the recent bandh called by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, an ally of the ruling NDA, on Statehood was seen in political circles as a pressure tactic against the Centre. It was held with the tacit support of the Chief Minister.

Independent observers believe that the issue was likely to dominate the political discourse in 2023 too as the country advances towards the next Parliamentary elections. The BJP has, on its own, already declared its intent to field a candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from the U.T.

Death of temple elephant

The tragic death of Lakshmi, the elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry in November, was the most agonising event in the outgoing year. The darling of the masses, Lakshmi was dearest not only to the locals but also to the large number of tourists visiting the city and also to VIPs.

Donated as a five-year-old in 1996, the elephant collapsed in a dramatic event caught on CCTV, near Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, while she was being taken for her early ‘morning walk’ from her small enclosure in the town on November 30.

Heritage

In an effort aimed at conservation of heritage buildings, the Puducherry Government in October notified the first draft list of 114 buildings in the Boulevard.

The notification of the buildings had been a long-pending demand of heritage enthusiasts and conservationists.

The list prepared based on the architectural significance, historical, cultural, social and streetscapes included government-owned buildings followed by institution-owned and French buildings.

Smart City project

The implementation of the Smart City project got a major push with the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) inking a Memorandum of Understanding with Delhi-based National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited, for the execution of projects to the tune of ₹300 crore in the city.

The projects included the development and improvement of Goubert market, Smart Integrated Bus Terminus on 4.5 acres, intra-city bus terminus on the East Coast Road; improvement of the botanical garden and eco-tourism within the urban forest area in Swadeshi mill.

Mr. Rangasamy also laid the foundation stone to establish an Urban Entertainment Centre at the Old Port complex at ₹4 crore.

Women safety in public transport

Puducherry joined a select group of early mover States and Union Territories in adopting integrative technology for enhancing in-transit safety of the public, especially women and children, with the launch of a command centre for a vehicle tracking and SOS alert system at the Transport Department.

The 24X7 integrated command centre set up at the Transport Department under the Nirbhaya Framework of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) used both Global Positioning System (GPS)-based vehicle tracking and the GSM/GPRS channel for triggering emergency alerts.

150th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Aurobindo

As the hubs of the elaborate 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville, hosted a variety of events that illuminated diverse aspects of the visionary as poet, philosopher and patriot.

In August, 55 artists from India and abroad, organised Homage, a group show that featured a range of works across multiple media such as oil on canvas, acrylic and water colours, as part of the tribute to a multi-faceted personage, whose vast body of work also included reflections on the function of art from the aesthetic, and instructive to its spiritual dimension.

In September, Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) in collaboration with Kolkata Sukriti Foundation, released a documentary film The Transformation which portrayed the rising revolutionary fervour against the British rule in early 20th century Bengal and focused on the period of internment of Sri Aurobindo during the days of the freedom struggle.

In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually releasing a commemorative coin and postage stamp, hailed Sri Aurbindo’s ideological clarity, cultural strength and patriotism which made him a role model for freedom fighters of that time.

Variety fare for culture buffs

Culture buffs were treated to multifarious entertainment that included Carnatic concerts, clown shows, Therukoothu folk theatre, puppetry and a pop gig by artists from France.

The 8th edition of the Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF) featured appreciation of French-era architectural landmarks, guided heritage walks, biodiversity workshops, Creole cuisine, indigenous food systems and handicrafts.

Alliance Francaise, which named its auditorium after legal luminary David Annoussamy, was host to eclectic performances, ranging from a Carnatic concert by Bombay Jayashree (another top-draw exponent Sanjay Subrahmanyan also performed at Adishakti), a Therukoothu adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” by city-based troupe Thalai-k-Kol and a show by French progressive pop musician Agnes Gayraud aka La Feline.

In April, the fourth edition of Bonjour India hosted by the various French diplomatic missions and cultural agencies, marked a return after the COVID-19 disruption showcasing events co-created by French and Indian partners in domains ranging across education, science, literature, cinema, gastronomy, street art, performing arts and photography.

A highlight was the larger-than-life deambulatory puppetry show A Twist of Fate by Les Grandes Personnes from Aubervilliers in France, on the Promenade Beach.

Adishakti’s 40th anniversary tribute to its founder Veenapani Chawla in April-May featured a diverse cultural fare, from Uruguayan clown act and the award-winning theatre from across India to folk rock, jazz and classical Carnatic concerts.

High honour for Thavil player

Thavil exponent Kongampattu A.V. Murugaiyan was among the recipients of the Padma Shri awards announced by the MHA, and the sole awardee in Puducherry.

The 58-year-old thavil vidwan, who was born in Kongampattu village in Villupuram district and is settled in Puducherry, was chosen for the honour in the art category.