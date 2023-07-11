Puducherry temple land grab | CPI (M) accuses government of going slow on BJP legislator allegedly involved in case

July 11, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The CPI (M) on Tuesday flayed the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry for not initiating action against a BJP legislator and his family members for their alleged role in grabbing two pieces of land belonging to Kamatchiamman temple in Puducherry.

Flagging off a march by CPI (M) workers to the District Collectorate, party politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said the police have so far failed to question BJP legislator A. John Kumar and his family members in the temple land grabbing case.

Reports suggesting Mr. Kumar and his family as beneficiaries of the scam have surfaced. Though 13 persons, including revenue officials have been arrested, the investigators have failed to proceed against the BJP legislator, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The scam has come to light at a time when the BJP is fighting for liberation of temples from government control. The Kamatchiamman temple land is worth around ₹50 crore. This prime land has been grabbed after creating fake documents. This shows the BJP’s double standards,” the CPI (M) leader said.

The criminality of those involved in the scam did not end with grabbing the temple property. There are reports that data related to issuance of pattas during past three years has vanished from the computer records of Revenue Department, he alleged.

The party also demanded the immediate arrest of senior officials in the Revenue Department for their role in the case.

Party secretary R. Rajangam, senior leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal also participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT