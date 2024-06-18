Puducherry Technological University teachers stage protest

Members of the Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers Association (PECTA), staged a sit-in protest in front of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) campus on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 demanding the Puducherry Government and the administration of PTU to fill vacant posts of faculties in the interest of students.

K. Elanseralathan, president of PECTA said that 70 posts of faculty in PTU were lying vacant. However, no steps had been taken to fill up the vacant posts. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had granted the Extension of Approval (EoA) for admission for the year 2024-25 with a direction to address the deficiency in the available faculty positions within the current academic year, he said.

In addition, the absence of the Board of Governors, the supreme authority of the university had crippled the working of the institution. Though it has been four years since Pondicherry Engineering College was upgraded into PTU, the Board of Governors has not been formed.

Though interviews for Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for faculty members were conducted in January 2023, there has been an inordinate delay by the Puducherry Government in granting approval, PECTA said.

Mr. Elanseralathan sought expeditious steps to address the long-pending demands of faculty members and to constitute the Board of Governors to ensure PTU functions in accordance with the provisions of the Act.