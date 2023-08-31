HamberMenu
Puducherry Technological University teachers go on day-long hunger strike, demand removal of Registrar

The teachers have alleged gross misuse of power and non-discharge of official duties on the part of Registrar G. Sivaradje; they claim as many as 104 faculty posts are vacant and no steps have been taken to form a Board of Governors

August 31, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The strike was staged by the the Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association, in front of the PTU campus, on Thursday, August 31, 2023

The strike was staged by the the Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers' Association, in front of the PTU campus, on Thursday, August 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association (PECTA) on Thursday, observed a day-long hunger strike in front of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) campus, demanding the immediate removal of the Registrar G. Sivaradje, alleging gross misuse of power and non-discharge of his official duties.

A spokesperson of PECTA said that as many as 104 posts of faculty and 86 posts of technical staff in PTU were vacant while newly-formed departments including Mechatronics and MBA, had no faculty or staff. The Registrar had failed to take any steps to fill up the vacant posts, he said.

In addition, the absence of the Board of Governors, the apex authority of the university, had crippled the working of the institution. The Board of Governors is yet to be constituted more than three years after PTU was formed. No steps have also been taken to modernise the classrooms in the institution, he said.

PECTA also demanded a departmental enquiry into missing files in the PTU office and in the Registrar’s office in particular.

