Puducherry Technological University teachers go on day-long hunger strike, demand removal of Registrar

August 31, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of the Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association (PECTA) on Thursday, observed a day-long hunger strike in front of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) campus, demanding the immediate removal of the Registrar G. Sivaradje, alleging gross misuse of power and non-discharge of his official duties.

A spokesperson of PECTA said that as many as 104 posts of faculty and 86 posts of technical staff in PTU were vacant while newly-formed departments including Mechatronics and MBA, had no faculty or staff. The Registrar had failed to take any steps to fill up the vacant posts, he said.

In addition, the absence of the Board of Governors, the apex authority of the university, had crippled the working of the institution. The Board of Governors is yet to be constituted more than three years after PTU was formed. No steps have also been taken to modernise the classrooms in the institution, he said.

PECTA also demanded a departmental enquiry into missing files in the PTU office and in the Registrar’s office in particular.