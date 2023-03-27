ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Technological University staff observe fast

March 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the university demanded the government to relieve the incumbent professor G. Sivaradje from the post of Registrar

The Hindu Bureau

Teaching and non-teaching staff of Puducherry Technological University owing allegiance to the Bharathiya Employees Association observed a fast in front of the university premises on Monday demanding the government to relieve the incumbent professor G. Sivaradje from the post of Registrar.

A spokesperson of the association said the Registrar had failed to discharge his mandatory duty during the last 18 months of his tenure. The Puducherry government should immediately relieve Mr. Sivaradje from the post since his continuation was detrimental to the university’s development, he said.

