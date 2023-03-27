HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Technological University staff observe fast

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the university demanded the government to relieve the incumbent professor G. Sivaradje from the post of Registrar

March 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Teaching and non-teaching staff of Puducherry Technological University owing allegiance to the Bharathiya Employees Association observed a fast in front of the university premises on Monday demanding the government to relieve the incumbent professor G. Sivaradje from the post of Registrar.

A spokesperson of the association said the Registrar had failed to discharge his mandatory duty during the last 18 months of his tenure. The Puducherry government should immediately relieve Mr. Sivaradje from the post since his continuation was detrimental to the university’s development, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.