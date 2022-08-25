Puducherry teacher gets National Teacher Award

Aravindaraja D. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Aravindaraja D., a primary school teacher in the city, is among the recipients of the 2022 National Teacher Awards, which were announced on Thursday.

Mr. Aravindaraja is attached to the Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School in Mudaliarpet. The award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

“I am elated that my efforts have won recognition,” said Mr. Aravindaraja, who has been cited for nearly 30 innovative teaching-learning practices in the award. He teaches English, Tamil, Mathematics and Environmental Sciences to students of Classes I-VIII at the school, which was recently upgraded from a middle school to a high school.

Mr. Aravindaraja is also active in propagating scientific temper in children as a member of the Pondicherry Science Forum. He has also been involved with nature trails, community services and more recently with the NCC Naval unit at the school.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated the awardee. “Teachers should perform well in their work and contribute more to the educational development of Puducherry,” she said. He will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, on September 5.