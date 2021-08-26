Puducherry taking steps to strengthen power distribution: LG

Lt Governer of the UT, Tamilisai Soundarajan informed the Assembly of various agreements signed by the government to enhance power destribution.

In its effors to stengthen the power distribution, the government has signed an agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to purchase 100 mega watt of solar power from its plant at Nokh in Rajasthan, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

Delivering her customary address on the opening day of the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, the Lt Governor said another agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECIL) has been signed to purchase 140.64 mega watt of solar power.

In March, the government was able to synchronise 10 MW ground mounted solar power plant owned by a private entity with electricity grid.

The government has taken steps to strengthen the power distribution system in the Union Territory. Already, a sum of ₹58.27 crore was incurred for this purpose, she said.

On the Puducherry Technological University Act, the Lt Governor said the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology (PKIET), Karaikal and Yanam Engineering College would be made the constituent colleges of the Technological University.

The polytechnics in UT would also be brought under the University. PKIET would be positioned as non-conventional multi-disciplinary institute by starting courses such as Agriculture Engineering, Petrochemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering. To establish a new campus for PKIET, 25 acres of land had been acquired in Karaikal, the Lt Governor said.

The Centre has sanctioned ₹5 crore for the development of research activities in Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Postgraduate Studies. Approval has been received to start B.Tech (Mechatronics) with a sanctioned intake of 60 students and MBA programme in International Business and Innovation Entrepreneur and Venture Development with intake of 60 students in Pondicherry Engineering College.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology had approved setting up of its centre at Women’s Polytechnic College to offer diploma, certificate and training programme in IT related job oriented courses.

The government has also decided to waive off miscellaneous fees for library, sports activities, laboratory, college day and magazine for students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, Ms Soundararajan said.

Appealing to the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without hesitation, the Lt Governor said the government was able to contain the spread of the virus due to the hard work of health staff.

“I would like to reiterate that the people of UT have voted this government with high expectations and hope that the august house under the guidance of Chief Minister will work hard to fulfil the expectations of the people and make UT prosperous,” the Lt Governor said.