Puducherry students win acclaim at innovation contest

A student’s team from Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has done the institution proud at the “India Innovation Challenge Design Contest 2018 – IICDC 2018”.

The students Nallam Ramalakshmi, N. Karpagam, R. Soniya and R. Aswini pursing B. Tech final year at Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering participated in the semifinal round of IICDC 2018, which was held at IIM, Bengaluru.

Their exhibit ‘Mustard Seed Processor (MSP) Machine’ which integrates harvesting, cutting and grading of mustard in a single machine, under the guidance of K. Thangaraj, Assistant Professor, EEE, SMVEC, received a cash prize of ₹25,000 for being shortlisted as semi-finalist.

The project also received a product development fund of ₹5 lakh from the Department of Science & Technology for developing their prototype as product.

The contest was held by Texas Instruments in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and anchored by NSCREL and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru, and supported by Government of India (MyGov). In IICDC-2018 project competition, 10,146 batches from 1,760 colleges participated from all over India including students from IIT, NIT, IISC and other topmost colleges.

The meritorious students were appreciated for their innovative work by the college chairman and managing director M. Dhanasekaran, vice-chairman S. V. Sugumaran M.L.A., Secretary K. Narayanaswamy, director-cum-principal V. S. K. Venkatachalapathy, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering S. Anbumalar and coordinators P. Raja and B. Parthiban, AP/EEE.

***

One-day seminar on data analytics

The Department of Mathematics and Computer Science & Engineering of IFET College of Engineering, Villupuram, organised a one day-national level seminar on “Mathematics for Big-Data Analytics” sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

J. Vijayarangam, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, CIT, Coimbatore, P. Hemalatha, senior Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, IFETCE, V.S.Shruthi, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IFETCE and Indragopi Govindaraj, Associate Director, Sensiple Software Solutions, Chennai, delivered special lectures on mathematical foundations of Big Data analytics.

Chairman K.V. Raja, vice-chairman A. Mohamed Ilyas, secretary K. Shivram Alva, Principal G. Mahendran, dean academics S. Matilda and dean placement J. Asha spoke.

The event was coordinated by P. Kanimozhi, Head, CSE, A. Mohammed Shapique, and Dr. T. Soupramanien, Department of Mathematics.

***

Mathematics Club inaugurated

The mathematics department of Theivanai Ammal College for Women (Autonomous), Villupuram inaugurated a Mathematics Club.

On the occasion, the chief guest J. Ravi Sankar,Senior Assistant Professor,Department of Mathematics,School of Advanced Sciences, VIT University, Vellore, delivered a talk on “Cryptography in Every Day’s Life and Zero Divisor Graphs”.

He explained the concepts of different types of functions, coding and decoding in cryptography and elaborated on the application of graphs in electrical networks, traffic flow and in chemistry in the treatment of cancer.

Prof. Ravi Sankar encouraged students to pursue Master of Philosophy and Doctorate degree with scholarship.

Earlier, Principal, A.V. Arunakumari and vice-principal and head of mathematics V.S. Selvi addressed the gathering.

Mathematics Club president P. Sharmila Banu presented the annual report of the “Math Integra 10” for the academic year 2019-20.

Mathematics Club Secretary Sobitha Rani gave the concluding remarks.

***

Pondicherry University moves up in ranking

In the recently released Outlook – ICARE India University Ranking 2019, Pondicherry University improved its points significantly and scored the 11th place among the Central Universities and 67th place among the universities and institutions category with an overall score of 68.58 points.

The university scored 81.2 for students faculty ratio, 74.9 for faculty with Ph.D., 63.6 for paper per faculty, 70.4 for citation per paper and 49.7 for inclusiveness and diversity.

The Outlook – ICARE India University Ranking evaluated the institutions based on five parameters such as students faculty ratio, faculty with Ph.D., paper per faculty, citation per paper, inclusiveness and diversity. Institutions were awarded overall rank based on the points scored and their key strengths in core parameters.

Contributed by M. Dinesh Varma