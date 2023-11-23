ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry students present innovative business models at CII contest

November 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The jury members will shortlist five winners and the results will be announced during CII Puducherry Startup Summit in the first week of December, says the industry body

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen teams from nine higher educational institutions made their final presentation for the Innovation Contest organised by the Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around 15 teams from 9 higher educational institutions in Puducherry have made it to the final round of the Innovation Contest organised by the Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

At an event held on Wednesday, the teams made their final presentation on various innovative ideas pertaining to smart vehicles, store monitoring robotic vehicle, sewage disposal, real time video coverage and smart blind stick.

The jury members would shortlist five winners and the results will be announced during CII Puducherry Startup Summit during the first week of December, the industry body said in a release.

For this year’s contest, the CII said they received 402 innovative concepts from different colleges. Among the entries, 40 were selected for the bootcamp training and of that 15 teams made it for the final presentation on Wednesday. The final 15 were mentored by industry experts, the release said.

P. T. Rudra Goud, Director of Department of Industries and Commerce, A. Joesph Rozario, chairman, CII Puducherry, and V. Vishnu Varadan, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre, were among those present at the inaugural of the final presentation session.

