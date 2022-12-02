Puducherry students interact with space scientist

December 02, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Puducherry

Mylswamy Annadurai asked teachers to channelise the curiosity in the students’ minds for productive and innovative work.

The Hindu Bureau

Space scientist Mylswamy Annadurai interacts with students. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School and Amalorpavam Lourds Academy recently hosted an interactive session with Mylswamy Annadurai, space scientist and former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s UR Rao Satellite Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interaction at Arumai Primary Campus, the architect of ISRO’s various moon missions, encouraged the students to always try to reason out every natural phenomenon they observe. Mr. Annadurai, who is the Vice President of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science & Technology and chairman, Board of Governors, National Design & Research Forum, pointed out that while thousands of questions on nature were left without answers, students with their inquisitive minds need to raise questions like why, how, what, when and where to come out with justifiable answers.

“This mind set alone will mould our knowledge to invent new scientific creations”, the scientist said. He asked teachers to channelise the curiosity in the students’ minds for productive and innovative work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students presented poems and a portrait of his image. S.A. Lourdusamy, Founder-Correspondent and Senior Principal of Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School and Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US