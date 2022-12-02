  1. EPaper
Puducherry students interact with space scientist

Mylswamy Annadurai asked teachers to channelise the curiosity in the students’ minds for productive and innovative work.

December 02, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Space scientist Mylswamy Annadurai interacts with students.

Space scientist Mylswamy Annadurai interacts with students. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School and Amalorpavam Lourds Academy recently hosted an interactive session with Mylswamy Annadurai, space scientist and former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s UR Rao Satellite Centre.

During the interaction at Arumai Primary Campus, the architect of ISRO’s various moon missions, encouraged the students to always try to reason out every natural phenomenon they observe. Mr. Annadurai, who is the Vice President of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science & Technology and chairman, Board of Governors, National Design & Research Forum, pointed out that while thousands of questions on nature were left without answers, students with their inquisitive minds need to raise questions like why, how, what, when and where to come out with justifiable answers.

“This mind set alone will mould our knowledge to invent new scientific creations”, the scientist said. He asked teachers to channelise the curiosity in the students’ minds for productive and innovative work.

The students presented poems and a portrait of his image. S.A. Lourdusamy, Founder-Correspondent and Senior Principal of Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School and Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, also spoke.

