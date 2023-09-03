HamberMenu
Puducherry start-ups bag awards at FICCI event

Nevar Systems & AEDAA Equipment win awards under Best Drone & Agri Tech category; Hopsticks Private Ltd. wins Best Emerging Food-Tech Start-up award

September 03, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister K. Lakshminarayanan interacts with start-up entrepreneurs during the recent summit of FICCI in Chennai

IT Minister K. Lakshminarayanan interacts with start-up entrepreneurs during the recent summit of FICCI in Chennai | Photo Credit: l. Special Arrangement

Start-ups incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF) in Puducherry Technological University have picked up awards at the recent “Bionic Enabled - Future Innovation Reskilling Startup Transformation 2023 Summit & Awards” hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Chennai.

According to V.Vishnu Varadan, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre - PEC Foundation, while two of its home-incubated start-ups -- Nevar Systems Pvt. Ltd. and AEDAA Equipment Pvt. Ltd. --were selected for best performing start-up awards from Puducherry under the Best Drone Technology and Agri Technology category, Puducherry-based Hopsticks Private Limited bagged Best Emerging Food-Tech Start-up of the Year.

AIC-PECF has been supporting young entrepreneurs in commercialising their technology innovations, focusing on Electronics Design and Manufacturing (EDM), Internet of Things(IoT) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). It also offers resources, mentorship, tech facilities, IP guidance, and a pre-incubation process to empower innovators, create jobs, and boost the economy.

The awards come as a virtual endorsement of a robust incubation and mentorship ecosystem and the long-term goal of building a sustainable start-up ecosystem in Puducherry, said R Sundaramurthy, Executive Director, AIC-PECF.

In fact, AIC-PECF has just been recognised by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), under NITI Aayog as one of the leading incubators in India under “Front Runner” category in the Assessment Framework for Startup Incubation Centres.

The FICCI event was inaugurated by K. Lakshminarayanan, IT Minister, in the presence of D. Manikandan, IT Secretary, and FICCI office bearers.

