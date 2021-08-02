Puducherry Speaker welcomes 27% reservation for OBCs

The reservations are for OBCs in the All India Quota for medical course admissions

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R. Selvam has welcomed the Centre’s decision to implement 27 % reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the All India Quota for medical courses admissions.

Mr. Selvam, in a statement on Monday, said the reservation meant for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental course from the current year would help marginalised sections to get admission in prestigious colleges.

Hailing the Prime Minister for taking the decision to implement the quota from the current academic year, the Speaker said it was one of the long-pending demands of several people. He termed it a landmark decision.