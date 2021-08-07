Puducherry Speaker terms trip to New Delhi “very fruitful”

PUDUCHERRY

The construction of a new Assembly building and assistance for reviving textile mills were some of the issues discussed, Speaker R. Selvam said on Saturday

Speaker R. Selvam has termed his visit to New Delhi as “very fruitful.”

Mr. Selvam, who returned from the national capital after calling on Union Ministers and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, along with Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, said on Saturday they were able to apprise the Centre of the pressing developmental needs of the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference, the Speaker said during the meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Union Finance Minister the issue of construction of a new Assembly building was taken up. The Finance Minister had sought a detailed project report and estimate for fund sanctions, he added.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly would be convened by the end of the month after the Centre gave its approval. The Chief Minister was also expected to call on the Prime Minister and Home Minister on August 20, he added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had also agreed to provide training to the new legislators in New Delhi, he said.

The Centre was requested to provide assistance to revive the textile mills here, he added.